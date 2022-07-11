 Skip to main content
Long-term closure scheduled in Henderson for start of I-69 Ohio River Crossing construction

  • Updated
Officials break ground on I-69 ORX crossing in Henderson

There's a lengthy road closure planned in Henderson, Kentucky, as crews begin construction work on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX).

Authorities with the I-69 ORX project say a half-mile section of Kimsey Lane will be closed starting on or after Monday, July 25, weather permitting.

The portion of Kimsey Lane that will be closed is between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road. The closure includes the Kimsey Lane overpass of US 41 and access to the Kimsey Lane Trail (Merrill Trail).

Portion of Kimsey Lane closing for I69 ORX project

Portion of Kimsey Lane closing for I69 ORX project around Monday, July 25

The closures will be in place for the duration of the project through 2025 to allow crews to build the future US 41 interchange.

Motorists are encouraged to use smartphone mapping apps to help navigate the closure. The area will be open to local traffic only.

Access to the Kimsey Lane Trail is available at the Barrett Boulevard trailhead for those walking, running or biking. Access from the Kimsey Lane trailhead will close, and signage will direct pedestrians and cyclists using the trail to turn around as they near the construction site.

In June, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear broke ground on the Kentucky side the -69 ORX project, which eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana.

You can find more information on the I-69 ORX project on i69ohiorivercrossing.com.

