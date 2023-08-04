Louisville Orchestra bringing free performances to Madisonville and Henderson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The Louisville Orchestra is continuing its two-year journey around the Bluegrass State, and concerts are planned in several of our local areas.
The orchestra's "In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra" will be making its way to Madisonville and Henderson in September.
The Madisonville concert will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, with the Henderson concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Preston Arts Center.
All of the "In Harmony" concerts are free, but ticket reservations need to be made.
You can find ticket registration information online at louisvilleorchestra.org/inharmonytour.