Madisonville Community College gets two new school resource officers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — City officials in Madisonville say two new School Resource Officers, or SROs, were sworn-in on Monday.
An update shared by the city on Monday said that Mike Lantrip and Chris Noel were sworn in.
Both will serve as SROs at Madisonville Community College, with Lantrip taking on the role with 36 years of prior law enforcement experience, and Noel with 26.
Madisonville Police Department Chief Steve Bryan and Madisonville Community College President Cynthia Kelley were present for Monday's swearing-in ceremony.
