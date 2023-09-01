Madisonville Fire Department in need of new firefighters

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — New firefighters are needed in Madisonville.
A post from the City of Madisonville says that the Madisonville Fire Department is now hiring for the positions of firefighter trainee and lateral firefighter.
Applicants interested in applying for the lateral firefighter position will need to have a Kentucky Firefighter Level 2 Certification and EMT-B.
The city says the job offers excellent pay and benefits, with a senior firefighter pay of $53,980.38 (including a state training incentive of $4,300).
Applications can be completed online at madisonvilleliving.com/hr.
Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Sept. 22, and all applicants must have a valid CPAT certification at the time of a job offer.