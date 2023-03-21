Madisonville Little Caesars manager accused of stealing bag of cash from business

A woman was arrested in Hopkins County, Kentucky after being accused of stealing a bag of cash from her employer.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a theft at Little Caesars on Monday.
MPD says the owner of the business told investigators that 48-year-old Angelique Sanchez had stolen a money bag from the establishment that had over $1,000 inside. They told police that only Sanchez and two other managers had entered the safe since the bag of cash was prepared for deposit over the weekend.
The officer investigating the incident says they saw security camera footage that showed Sanchez hide the bag under her purse, before picking up the bag of money and her purse and leaving the store.
Police say they spoke with Sanchez and that she admitted to taking the bag out of the store, but that she claimed the bag didn't have the missing money inside.
Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.