Madisonville man indicted on 80 charges in child porn case

A Madisonville, Kentucky man has been indicted on dozens of felony child porn distribution and possession charges.
In February's grand jury indictments, Hopkins County court officials say that 41-year-old Glenn Riddle was charged with 80 total counts.
As we reported, Riddle was arrested on child porn charges back in August of 2022 after investigators said he was caught sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
According to court documents, many of the 80 counts that Riddle faces include charges for the distribution of child porn involving victims under the age of 18, and victims under the age of 12.
Riddle's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday.