Madisonville men accused of burglarizing city-owned buildings, vehicles

Kenneth Morris and Christopher Alfred of Madisonville KY

Kenneth Morris (L) and Christopher Alfred (R) of Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail photos)

Two Madisonville, Kentucky men are facing burglary charges after an incident that happened on Friday.

The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Madisonville Waste Department facility on McCoy Avenue early Friday morning to investigate a burglary.

When officers arrived, they say they talked to several employees who said someone had broken into all their work trucks and taken several items. They employees said the trucks were inside the garage building, and that someone had entered through the back door to access the vehicles.

Police say they viewed security camera footage that showed 28-year-old Kenneth Morris.

According to MPD, officers found and spoke with Morris, who admitted to being inside the building while another person was acting as a lookout.

Police say the other suspect was taken into custody in connection to the investigation, and identified as 28-year-old Christopher Alfred.

In addition to the waste department, police reports say that the Madisonville Water Department and the Madisonville Electric Department were also burglarized.

Both Morris and Alfred were booked into the Hopkins County Jail on burglary charges.

