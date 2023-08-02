Madisonville Parks Department giving away pool passes ahead of closing day

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The summer season is wrapping up around the Tri-State, and officials with the Madisonville Parks Department is hosting a giveaway ahead of closing day at the Madisonville City Park Pool.
The parks department says that the city pool will close for the season on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.
Ahead of closing day, the parks department is hosting a giveaway for free day passes.
Through the contest, the parks department will be giving away five day passes for the pool.
To enter, just head to the Madisonville Parks & Recreation page on Facebook and like and share the contest post.
The parks department says a drawing will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., where a winner will be announced.