Madisonville PD hosting latest 'Cram the Cruiser' event in July

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The Madisonville Police Department is planning to host its next Cram the Cruiser event in July.
The department's school supply collection event will be happening on Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It's happening at the Walmart store located at 420 Factory Outlet Rd. in Hanson.
Community members are asked to make a donation of any of the following school supplies:
Officers with MPD and deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office will be collecting supplies during the event.
All of the supplies that are collected will be help ensure children have what they need as they head back to class.