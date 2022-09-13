 Skip to main content
Madisonville Police Department looking to hire school resource officer

Madisonville Police Department headquarters

Authorities in Madisonville, Kentucky, are looking to hire a school resource officer.

Officials with the Madisonville Police Department said Tuesday that they were looking for a qualified applicant to fill the position.

According to MPD, anyone looking to take on the job should be a retired police officer that's in good standings. They must also have been previously certified by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

MPD says the position offers some great incentives, such as a starting pay of $26.28 an hour plus state incentives.

Anyone who's interested in obtaining an application can do so online by clicking here. Applications should be returned to MPD.

