Madisonville Police Department seeks donations for upcoming 'Cops and Bobbers' event

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The Madisonville Police Department is looking for some support from the community ahead of an event in September.
MPD will be hosting its 2nd annual "Cops and Bobbers" event on Saturday, Sept 2.
The event will allow 30 young kids to go fishing and participate in activities with MPD.
For the event, the department will need fishing poles, food and drinks, fishing bait, prizes, and event t shirts. Items can be donated, or monetary donations can also be made to help fund the purchases.
This year's event is happening at the Madisonville City Park Lake. Kids must be under 16 to participate, and have a parent or guardian present to provide supervision.
If you'd like to apply to participate in the 2023 Cops and Bobbers event, you can get an application at the police department or on the Madisonville Police Department Facebook page.
You can see more information on donations and the event below.