 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Madisonville Police Department seeks donations for upcoming 'Cops and Bobbers' event

  • Updated
  • 0
Madisonville City Park

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The Madisonville Police Department is looking for some support from the community ahead of an event in September.

MPD will be hosting its 2nd annual "Cops and Bobbers" event on Saturday, Sept 2.

The event will allow 30 young kids to go fishing and participate in activities with MPD.

For the event, the department will need fishing poles, food and drinks, fishing bait, prizes, and event t shirts. Items can be donated, or monetary donations can also be made to help fund the purchases.

This year's event is happening at the Madisonville City Park Lake. Kids must be under 16 to participate, and have a parent or guardian present to provide supervision.

If you'd like to apply to participate in the 2023 Cops and Bobbers event, you can get an application at the police department or on the Madisonville Police Department Facebook page.

You can see more information on donations and the event below.

Cops and Bobbers donation info
Cops and Bobbers info

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you