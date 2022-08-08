Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike.
We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street.
Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road.
After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on his bike, when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
Authorities say although the vehicle is unknown, they found a "mango-orange" colored passenger side mirror at the scene.
The man was taken to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville for his injuries.