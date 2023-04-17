 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Through This
Afternoon...

Gusty westerly winds will continue through this afternoon,
sustained around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The
strongest gusts are expected to be across portions of southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwest Kentucky. This may
cause small tree limbs to break and loose outdoor objects to be
blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values of 15 to
25 percent are present across the region. This combination of
winds and low humidity will lead to elevated fire weather
concerns. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ TO 8 AM CDT
/9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will
have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Madisonville’s 4th Fest music acts announced

  • Updated
  • 0
Madisonville’s 4th Festival music acts announced

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The Mayor of Madisonville made an announcement Monday at the local radio station, WTTL. He announced the big music acts for this year's  4th Fest.

44News spoke with Mayor Kevin Cotton on what he thinks this festival brings to the community. “It's an opportunity for us to be able to reach out into the region, and even out into the nation," Mayor Cotton says. "We’ll see folks come in from all over the nation to come to our concert. So it gives us an opportunity to maybe even recruit a few families to move back in our community.”

Last week, city employees dropped clues on Facebook to get people excited and guess who will be performing.

Each year the FREE concert series brings a record number of people to Madisonville.

This event will have food, music, and fun activities. Now there are a couple of changes to this year's event. Fireworks will only be on the 4th this year as opposed to each night of the concerts. 

44News spoke with the event planner of the festival, Luci Bess, on how they obtain artists to perform, “Well we get together with a concert specialist, with The Eric Group, and they help us decide who’s gonna be a good fit for our city. Who’s gonna be someone who's gonna draw in tourism and draw in traffic from out of the area.”

There will be a Country Music Night on June, 30th where Clay Walker will be headlining. A Saturday 90's Dance Party with Vanilla Ice, Sunday is Praise the Park with Matthew West, and Tuesday July 4th is the Madisonville Miners baseball game and fireworks.

 

