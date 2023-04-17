Madisonville’s 4th Fest music acts announced

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The Mayor of Madisonville made an announcement Monday at the local radio station, WTTL. He announced the big music acts for this year's 4th Fest.
44News spoke with Mayor Kevin Cotton on what he thinks this festival brings to the community. “It's an opportunity for us to be able to reach out into the region, and even out into the nation," Mayor Cotton says. "We’ll see folks come in from all over the nation to come to our concert. So it gives us an opportunity to maybe even recruit a few families to move back in our community.”
Last week, city employees dropped clues on Facebook to get people excited and guess who will be performing.
Each year the FREE concert series brings a record number of people to Madisonville.
This event will have food, music, and fun activities. Now there are a couple of changes to this year's event. Fireworks will only be on the 4th this year as opposed to each night of the concerts.
44News spoke with the event planner of the festival, Luci Bess, on how they obtain artists to perform, “Well we get together with a concert specialist, with The Eric Group, and they help us decide who’s gonna be a good fit for our city. Who’s gonna be someone who's gonna draw in tourism and draw in traffic from out of the area.”
There will be a Country Music Night on June, 30th where Clay Walker will be headlining. A Saturday 90's Dance Party with Vanilla Ice, Sunday is Praise the Park with Matthew West, and Tuesday July 4th is the Madisonville Miners baseball game and fireworks.