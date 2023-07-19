Madisonville woman accused of grabbing at officer's taser and knife during arrest

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Police in Madisonville say they arrested a woman after she tried to grab at an officer's knife and taser during an incident early Wednesday.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment on East Side Lane around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Outside the apartment, police say they found 18-year-old Leeann Davis, who appeared to be under the influence.
Police talked to the caller, who said that Davis had "lost control" after an argument, breaking items inside the apartment as a result. MPD says Davis told officers she had been drinking vodka.
According to the police report, Davis shoved one officer and refused to comply with commands.
MPD says that's when Davis grabbed at one officer's taser and knife.
Davis continued to struggle as she was handcuffed, according to police. She was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault of an officer.