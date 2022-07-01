Madisonville's annual '4th Fest and Praise in the Park' kicking off Saturday

A free, annual concert event in Madisonville, Kentucky, is kicking off Saturday
Madisonville's annual "4th Fest and Praise in the Park" will begin on Saturday, July 2, and continue through Monday, July 4.
The three-day event is free to the public, and will feature two stages of entertainment, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden on Saturday and Monday, a fireworks display each night, kids activities, and more.
According to the official event page, Headline concerts on the main stage will include The BB King Blues Experience featuring Claudette King, We The Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, Craig Morgan, and Aaron Tippin. Additional performers on the main stage include C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, Darryl Van Lear, and Don Ready.
It's all happening at the Madisonville City Park, which is located at 755 Park Ave Ct,. in Madisonville.
"I'm looking forward to a great 4th Fest weekend," Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said. "A lot of food vendors, a lot of regular vendors, and then of course great music for the community."
For more information on the event, you can view the RSVP page on Facebook, or visit madisonvilleliving.com.