Man accused of running from fatal Henderson motorcycle crash arrested

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, say they've arrested a man who fled from the scene of a fatal crash.
The Henderson Police Department says 52-year-old Barry L. Harper of Robards was located at a family member's residence and arrested on Tuesday afternoon.
Harper's arrest follows a fatal crash that took place on July 15 at the intersection of the Henderson Bypass and Old Corydon Road.
Charles B. Harris, who was on a motorcycle at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that another person involved in the wreck, who was later named as Harper, took off running from the scene.
Harper was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.