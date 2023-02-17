 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Man accused of shooting Owensboro police officer found fit to stand trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Bronson Anderson, 33, of Rockport, Indiana (Daviess County Jail photo)

The Spencer County, Indiana man accused of shooting an Owensboro, Kentucky police officer during an incident back in May of 2022 is scheduled to go to trial after a competency hearing that was held Friday morning.

As we reported, 33-year-old Bronson Anderson was arrested back in 2022 after authorities said he shot an Owensboro Police Department officer at a convenience store. The officer had reportedly been trying to track Anderson down as a suspect in a robbery that happened earlier in the day.

After that, authorities said that Anderson stope an OPD vehicle and took off, starting a manhunt that lasted all night.

During a competency hearing on Friday, Anderson was found fit to stand trial in the case and denied a bond.

Anderson's now scheduled to go to trial in the case on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Court records show he faces two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of robbery, and other charges.

Authorities said the OPD officer who was shot was released from the hospital and recovering shortly after the incident took place.

