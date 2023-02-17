Man accused of shooting Owensboro police officer found fit to stand trial

The Spencer County, Indiana man accused of shooting an Owensboro, Kentucky police officer during an incident back in May of 2022 is scheduled to go to trial after a competency hearing that was held Friday morning.
As we reported, 33-year-old Bronson Anderson was arrested back in 2022 after authorities said he shot an Owensboro Police Department officer at a convenience store. The officer had reportedly been trying to track Anderson down as a suspect in a robbery that happened earlier in the day.
After that, authorities said that Anderson stope an OPD vehicle and took off, starting a manhunt that lasted all night.
During a competency hearing on Friday, Anderson was found fit to stand trial in the case and denied a bond.
Anderson's now scheduled to go to trial in the case on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Court records show he faces two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of robbery, and other charges.
Authorities said the OPD officer who was shot was released from the hospital and recovering shortly after the incident took place.