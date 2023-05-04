Man arrested, accused of stealing children's charity money from local business

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Hancock County say they've arrested the man responsible for stealing charity money from a local business.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Trenton Thorpe was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and theft.

Thorpe is accused of stealing the St. Jude charity board from a family tire shop in Lewisport.

The sheriff's office says deputies found the money board at the home of Thorpe and Carie Roberts, but that the board was empty.

HCSO says that charges will also be filed against Roberts, but that she wasn't at the home when Thorpe was arrested late Wednesday night.