Man arrested for attacking umpire at little league game in Owensboro, police say

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a little league umpire during a game on Thursday evening.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to Southern Little League on South Griffith Avenue around 6 p.m. on Thursday after an umpire was assaulted.
Witnesses at the game said that an intoxicated man was the culprit in the assault, according to OPD.
At the scene, officers with the police department were assisted by an off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper in arresting 30-year-old Glendle Cain of Owensboro.
OPD says Cain is facing charges of assaulting a sports official and public intoxication.
Police say Cain has a criminal record of charges including possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, trafficking marijuana, and more.
Cain was booked into the Daviess County Jail on a $10,000 full cash bond.