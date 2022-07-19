Man charged in Henderson drug trafficking investigation

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation that was completed on Monday, according to police.
The Henderson Police Department says the investigation started on July 14 when authorities found 46-year-old Michael Rittenberry parked at the Walmart on Barret Boulevard.
At the time, police say Rittenberry was arrested on multiple warrants. When authorities searched Rittenberry's car, they say they found methamphetamine and evidence of drug trafficking including plastic bags and a scale. Suspected Hydrocodone pills and marijuana were also found in the vehicle, according to HPD.
According to police, Rittenberry was on bond release for a pending meth possession charge out of Henderson County.
Rittenberry is now facing felony charges of meth trafficking and hydrocodone possession, among other charges for marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He remains held in the Henderson County Jail.