...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Man charged in Henderson drug trafficking investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael S Rittenberry, 46, via Henderson County Jail

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation that was completed on Monday, according to police.

The Henderson Police Department says the investigation started on July 14 when authorities found 46-year-old Michael Rittenberry parked at the Walmart on Barret Boulevard.

At the time, police say Rittenberry was arrested on multiple warrants. When authorities searched Rittenberry's car, they say they found methamphetamine and evidence of drug trafficking including plastic bags and a scale. Suspected Hydrocodone pills and marijuana were also found in the vehicle, according to HPD.

According to police, Rittenberry was on bond release for a pending meth possession charge out of Henderson County.

Rittenberry is now facing felony charges of meth trafficking and hydrocodone possession, among other charges for marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He remains held in the Henderson County Jail.

