Man charged in Owensboro shooting investigation

Charges have been filed in a shooting that injured one person in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to a shooting at a home on Orchard Street by James Mason Park on Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who told them that the injuries were the result of an accidental discharge.
Detectives continued to investigate the incident, and determined that the man had actually been shot during a physical altercation, according to OPD.
Police say 36-year-old Richard G Ogle was arrested on the charge of Wanton Endangerment in connection to the incident.
OPD says Ogle has a criminal record of charges including criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, theft, and assault.
Ogle was booked into the Daviess County Jail.