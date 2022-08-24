 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with kidnapping, assault, and strangulation in Henderson County

  • Updated
  • 0
THOMAS BROOKS, age 43, of Clay (Henderson County Jail photo)

THOMAS BROOKS, age 43, of Clay (Henderson County Jail photo)

A man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, strangulation and burglary after an incident that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies arrested 43-year-old Thomas Lee Brooks of Clay after an incident that happened in Corydon on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Brooks was arrested after a victim said he came to a home on Third Street in Corydon, held them against their will overnight, and assaulted them multiple times.

The victim said they were able to escape the home the next morning.

Brooks was booked into the Henderson County Jail on charges of assault, strangulation, kidnapping, and burglary.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you