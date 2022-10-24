Man crashes into wall after leading officer on chase in Madisonville, police say

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky, after authorities say he led an officer on a pursuit before crashing into a brick wall.
A report from the Madisonville Police Department says it started on Friday around 3 a.m., when an officer was going down East Broadway Street near Caroline Street.
The officer said they saw a black car run a stop sign before rapidly accelerating and driving recklessly.
When the officer tried to pull the driver over, they took off instead of stopping, MPD says.
According to MPD, the driver eventually lost control and crashed into a brick retaining wall in front of a home on Hall Street, damaging the wall and the home's mailbox in the process.
MPD says the driver was identified as 23-year-old Tyler Bivens of Hopkinsville.
During a search of Bivens' car, officers said they found marijuana and a digital scale.
Bivens was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on multiple charges, including disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, and fleeing police.