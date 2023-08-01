 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Ohio County

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic mgn (1).jpg

In an incident Monday night, a man was shot and killed by an Ohio County Sheriff Deputy. The Kentucky State Police will now lead the investigation.

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — We're working to learn more about a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened in Ohio County.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday night.

The sheriff's office says units were at the scene of the incident all night, in the area of Dan Road in the community of Horse Branch.

Authorities tell 44News that a man who was shot died from his injuries, but that no law enforcement officials were injured.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the Kentucky State Police investigates.

No other details are available right now, but we'll continue to bring you the latest.

