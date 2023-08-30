Man dies after head-on crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — One person is dead after a crash that happened in Daviess County on Monday.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Highway 431.
DCSO says 73-year-old Gaylon Tomes of Livermore was driving his truck down the highway when a Ford F-150 crossed over the center line and hit hime head on.
After the crash, the F-150 went off the road a struck a utility pole before going into a ditch.
Tomes was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.
DCSO says the crash is under investigation, but that alcohol isn't believed to be a factor.