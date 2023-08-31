 Skip to main content
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Spencer County

  • Updated
George Ortiz mugshot

George Ortiz mugshot (Spencer County Jail)

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting that happened in Spencer County on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Rockport Police Department say the investigation began around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday when a woman showed up at the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center and said she had been shot.

As police and other agencies investigated, they say they were able to develop 39-year-old George Ysidro Ortiz as a suspect in the case.

According to RPD, authorities went to a home on Walnut Street around 2 a.m. and took Ortiz into custody.

Ortiz is being charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm in connection to the shooting.

