Man flown to hospital after crash on Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County

A Tuesday morning crash in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to the scene of the crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
KSP says a truck being driven by 38-year-old Bronzson Lane of Princeton, Kentucky, was going east on the Western Kentucky Parkway when it entered into the median, crossed both westbound lanes, and hit a guardrail, causing it to overturn onto its side.
Police say Bronzson's arm was pinned after the crash, but that he was freed by first responders.
Bronzson was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.