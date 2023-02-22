Man hauling stolen trailer leads Daviess County authorities on chase, sheriff says

A man is behind bars in Daviess County, Kentucky, after authorities say they caught him trying to steal a trailer.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a theft in progress at the Little hurricane Boat Dock in the northwest end of Daviess County. A witness said they saw someone in a truck pulling a trailer and stealing items from the property.
DCSO says a deputy found the truck and tried t pull it over, but that the driver sped off instead of stopping.
The sheriff's office says deputies found the truck on Benttree Drive with no driver in sight, but that an Owensboro Police Department K9 unit helped track the suspect down.
Authorities say they found the suspect, 43-year-old Joeseph Mayfield, but that he tried to run again. They say they chased after him and took him into custody.
DCSO says investigators learned that Mayfield had a stolen trailer hooked to his truck, and that another stolen trailer was in Mayfield's possession. According to the sheriff's office, both of those trailers had been stolen from local businesses.
Mayfield was charged with multiple crimes including theft and fleeing police, and booked into the Daviess County Jail.