Man identified after fatal wood chipper incident in Owensboro

Daviess County KY Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified the man who was killed in a wood chipper incident on Monday.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the man was 46-year-old Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire of Crofton.

The sheriff's office says the incident unfolded in the Stonegate subdivision on Monday just before 5 p.m.

DCSO says a local tree trimming contractor was doing tree work at a home in the subdivision, when Manire became tangled and fell partially into the wood chipper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected.

