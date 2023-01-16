Man in critical condition after oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County

We're learning new information about an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Greenville Fire Department tell us that a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion on Monday morning.
Fire officials say it happened in the area of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane, and that multiple agencies were working to suppress the fire.
KY-853 is currently shut down to all non-emergency traffic, an no time frame was available for when it would be back open.
