Man in critical condition after Tuesday morning crash in Daviess County

One person is in critical condition after a crash that happened in Daviess County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says first responders went to the scene of a crash at the intersection of US Highway 60 E and Hawes Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
DCSO says the crash happened between a van that was going west on the highway and a car that pulled out in front of the van.
According to the sheriff's office, the van hit the passenger side of the car, causing the car to go off the road.
DCSO says that the driver of the car was flown to Louisville for treatment in critical condition, and that the van's driver refused medical treatment.
Alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts when it happened, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation into the crash continues.