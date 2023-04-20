 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Man indicted on charges in string of western Kentucky bank robberies

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man has been indicted on charges in connection to a string of bank robberies in western Kentucky.

Federal and state officials, along with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, made the announcement on Thursday, and said that 36-year-old Ramon Alvarez was indicted for four different robberies.

Alvarez is accused of stealing more than $9,000 from the Hancock Bank and Trust in Hancock County back in 2018. He's accused of hitting three other banks in Meade County, Casey county, and Grayson County.

Authorities say Alvarez was taken into federal custody on April 17, before making an appearance in court. If convicted, Alvarez faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.

