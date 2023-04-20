Man indicted on charges in string of western Kentucky bank robberies

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A man has been indicted on charges in connection to a string of bank robberies in western Kentucky.
Federal and state officials, along with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, made the announcement on Thursday, and said that 36-year-old Ramon Alvarez was indicted for four different robberies.
Alvarez is accused of stealing more than $9,000 from the Hancock Bank and Trust in Hancock County back in 2018. He's accused of hitting three other banks in Meade County, Casey county, and Grayson County.
Authorities say Alvarez was taken into federal custody on April 17, before making an appearance in court. If convicted, Alvarez faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.