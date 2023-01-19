Man killed in Muhlenberg County oil well explosion identified

The identity of the man who died in an oil field accident in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Monday has been released.
According to his obituary, Brenton Ray Elkins of Greenville is the man who died in Monday's incident.
Elkins was just 33-years-old, and had been an oil field worker since he was 16 and a farmer his whole life, his obituary says.
Authorities responded to the area of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane on Monday after an oil well explosion. While Elkins lost his life in the incident, authorities also said that one other man was sent to the hospital for respiratory conditions. Their condition is unknown.
Elkins's funeral services will be held on Friday, with burial followed in Emberry Cemetery in the city of Elkton.