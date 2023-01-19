 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs and other objects may be blown around.
Isolated power outages are possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Man killed in Muhlenberg County oil well explosion identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Brenton Ray Elkins via garysfuneralhome.net/obituaries

Brenton Ray Elkins via garysfuneralhome.net/obituaries

The identity of the man who died in an oil field accident in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Monday has been released.

According to his obituary, Brenton Ray Elkins of Greenville is the man who died in Monday's incident.

Elkins was just 33-years-old, and had been an oil field worker since he was 16 and a farmer his whole life, his obituary says.

Authorities responded to the area of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane on Monday after an oil well explosion. While Elkins lost his life in the incident, authorities also said that one other man was sent to the hospital for respiratory conditions. Their condition is unknown.

Elkins's funeral services will be held on Friday, with burial followed in Emberry Cemetery in the city of Elkton.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you