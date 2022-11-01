Man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in Muhlenberg County

A man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after a crash that happened in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.
The Greenville Fire Department says its crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane.
According to GFD, arriving units found a truck off the road against a tree with heavy front-end damage.
The fire department says that the driver had gotten out of the truck before units arrived, but that they were taken to the hospital with injuries.
GFD says no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
No other details have been released.