Man seriously injured in Owensboro shooting

  Updated
  • 0
police lights shooting graphic mgn

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning shooting in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police.

The Owensboro Police Department says the shooting happened on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court.

No details are available at this time as to what led up to the shooting or where the victim was wounded, but police tell us his injuries are considered potentially life-threatening.

OPD says no arrests have been made in the shooting at this time.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

