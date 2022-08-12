Man wanted by police after breaking into Henderson business, stealing lottery tickets

The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect in a recent burglary investigation.
The police department says officers were called to the Sam's Market at 1048 Clay Street early Friday morning just before 4 a.m.
Police say someone had broken the glass out of the front door, but that no one was there when they arrived.
According to HPD, surveillance video showed a bald white man wearing black glasses and a blue "Kentucky" jacket break the glass out of the front door, go inside the business, and steal multiple lottery tickets.
Anyone with information on the burglary is being asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295, or the Henderson Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.