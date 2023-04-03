Man wins $50K from Powerball ticket bought while stopping for pizza in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A Kentucky man walked away $50,000 richer after stopping at a Casey's General Store for pizza.
Officials with Kentucky Lottery say the anonymous winner from McLean County made a spontaneous purchase of a $2 lottery ticket while stopping in Owensboro for pizza.
It wasn't until the next morning that the man checked his ticket, realizing he had matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball winning $50,000.
“This never happens. I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. He called the lottery office to verify he was a winner. “It sank in once I called.”
“I don’t know. I still felt like something was going to be wrong. I checked the ticket a lot,” he said. The McLean County man got the reassurance he needed the following week after receiving a check for $35,750 after taxes.
The man told lottery officials he plans to use the winnings to pay off bills.