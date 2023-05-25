Manhunt for escaped inmate convicted of murder continues in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — During a press conference Wednesday evening Henderson Police Chief Sean Mckinney said the hunt for Ohio Inmate that escaped a Lima, OH correctional facility would continue into the night.
The search for 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie has continued for more than 24 hours after he and another Ohio inmate that escaped from prison wrecked a stolen car they were in after Henderson authorities tried to pull them over early Wednesday.
One of the escapees, James Marion Lee, was immediately caught and arrested after the crash. Lee was questioned by Henderson Police but Chief Mckinney said he was not helpful when asked about Gillespie's potential whereabouts.
As for Gillespie, Law enforcement is continuing to focus on the Atkinson park area as they have a post with officers monitoring. At the time of his escape, Gillespie was serving out a sentence for a double-murder.
Officers say a shoe was found near Hayes boat ramp that is believed to be Gillespie's. They say they are using that piece of evidence to find Gillespie's location.
“The general area is the north west side of Henderson. The reason we’re here is we we don’t have any other reason to believe that he has left this area," said Mckinney. "If we had any evidence that he has left this area then we wouldn’t be so concentrated."
During the press conference Mckinney said crews are searching both the Ohio River and the wooded area surrounding it.
Crews remain on high alert and are actively working with help from K9s, helicopters, and drones.
Officials continue to ask people to stay inside of their homes, avoid the area near Atkinson park and be on the lookout for Gillespie.
Gillespie is a white male, 6’0, 200 pounds, balding with facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and pants.
If you see Gillespie don't approach him, and call 911 immediately.