.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says

  • Updated
  • 0
Truck causes massive field fire in Daviess County

We're learning new details about a large fire that broke out in Daviess county, Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Daviess County Fire Department tell us Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling stumps that had somehow caught on fire.

Fire department officials say the truck caused the fire to spread to the fields as it was driving down Todd Bridge Road.

A video shared with 44News appears to show the truck driving down the road with a large amount flames coming from the bed.

Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger.

County, city, and volunteer fire crews had to battle the flames for about two hours after it started around noon - but they weren't alone. We're told at least six farmers played a huge part in extinguishing the flames, by using the discs on their tractors to cut the burning stalks and stir up the soil.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles, but no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

