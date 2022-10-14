Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says

We're learning new details about a large fire that broke out in Daviess county, Kentucky on Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Daviess County Fire Department tell us Friday's massive fire was started by a tree service truck that was hauling stumps that had somehow caught on fire.
Fire department officials say the truck caused the fire to spread to the fields as it was driving down Todd Bridge Road.
A video shared with 44News appears to show the truck driving down the road with a large amount flames coming from the bed.
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple homes in danger.
County, city, and volunteer fire crews had to battle the flames for about two hours after it started around noon - but they weren't alone. We're told at least six farmers played a huge part in extinguishing the flames, by using the discs on their tractors to cut the burning stalks and stir up the soil.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles, but no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.