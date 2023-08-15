Mayor of White Plains dismissed by vote amid ongoing finance investigation

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (WEVV) — The mayor of one city in Hopkins County was dismissed by a vote during a meeting on Monday.
Officials in White Plains, Kentucky confirm that Mayor Josh Slaton was removed from his position by a vote of 3 to 0 on Monday.
Mayor Pro-Tem Ben Almon was named as the city's interim mayor, but we're told there is talk of appointing one of the city commissioners as mayor because of Almon's current and ongoing responsibilities.
This was Slaton's first year as mayor, which means that whoever takes his place will remain in the position through 2026.
While the exact reason for Slaton's dismissal has not been released, all of this comes amid an ongoing investigation in the city into the potential misuse of taxpayer money, as 44News first reported.
The Kentucky State Police is spearheading that investigation, and as of last check, the agency is awaiting a forensic audit. 44News had previously reached out to Slaton for comment on the investigation before his dismissal, but our request was never returned.
We are working to learn more about this developing story, and will continue to keep you updated.