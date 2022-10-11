McLean County EMS taking donations for 'Toys for Tots'

Officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are accepting donations for kids this Christmas.
McLean County EMS says it's collecting toy donations for the "Toys For Tots" program, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve to help families who may not be able to afford Christmas presents for kids.
Anyone who'd like to contribute to the cause can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the McLean County EMS headquarters at 200 Ky-81 in Calhoun.
McLean County EMS says it's also accepting hygiene products and new clothes.
Officials with the emergency service say the upcoming McLean County Poker Run will also support the Toys For Tots program.