McLean County getting over $300K in funding for park improvements and road resurfacing

A local Kentucky county is getting a large amount of funding for a road resurfacing project and park improvements, Governor Andy Beshear announce Wednesday.
Gov. Beshear joined local leaders to announce the $317,464 in funding to McLean County.
According to the governor's announcement, the funding will go toward resurfacing a road and renovation of Myer Creek Park.
“Today’s investments in McLean County will help Kentuckians lead safer, healthier lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will improve road conditions and accessibility, allowing for more outdoor events that the people of McLean County can enjoy.
Here is a breakdown of each project that the funding will support:
Revlett Stroud Road Resurfacing
- The Governor awarded $139,564 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to McClean County Fiscal Court for the resurfacing of Revlett Stroud Road, which connects nearly 20 local people and businesses. The funding will go toward resurfacing 2.35 miles beginning at the intersection with KY 2226 and extending east, ending at the intersection of KY 81.
“McLean County Fiscal Court and the citizens of McLean County are eager and excited to use the awarded funds to help further develop Myer Creek Park facilities and pave Revlett Stroud Road,” said McLean County Judge/Executive Curtis Dame. “I am grateful for the support of Governor Beshear, his staff, administration, staff of the Green River Area Development District and our employees, who continue to serve our county and community in such stellar ways.”
Myer Creek Park Renovations
- Gov. Beshear announced that Myer Creek Park in Calhoun will receive $177,900 in funding from the Department for Local Government. The project will install new bathrooms, sewer lines and a lift station. In addition, new playground equipment will be installed and will be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
“Investing in our infrastructure is good news, especially with so much of the funding going toward quality community projects like this,” said Representative Jim Gooch of Providence. “We know that safe and fun places to play and learn are essential to a child’s day. I’m excited to see how this new playground will strengthen our community and benefit us in so many ways.”