McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire

Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m.
KSP says the fire broke out at a home in the area of Garrett Street and East 2nd Street in Sacramento.
The McLean County Coroner's Office says the man who died in the fire was 69-year-old Jeff Helm.
We're told that detectives and Kentucky State Fire Marshals are still working to determine an official cause, but that early indications suggest a faulty portable heater may have started the fire.
Helm's autopsy is scheduled for sometime Monday.
Officials say that no foul play is suspected.