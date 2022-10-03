McLean County man killed in weekend house fire

Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m.
KSP says the fire broke out at a home in the area of Garrett Street and East 2nd Street in Sacramento.
We're told that detectives and Kentucky State Fire Marshals are still working to determine an official cause, but that early indications suggest a faulty portable heater may have started the fire.
Officials say that no foul play is suspected.
The identity of the man who died in the fire hasn't been released at this time, but KSP says his autopsy is being conducted in Madisonville on Monday.