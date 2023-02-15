McLean County murder suspect arrested

The teen suspect in a McLean County, Kentucky murder case has been arrested and booked in jail.

William Arant of Island was wanted in connection to the death of 20-year-old Steven Powell.

KSP says Powell was shot at a house on West Second Street in Calhoun, Kentucky, last Thursday shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Authorities say Powell was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Kentucky State Police say Arant was captured during the night Wednesday and was booked in the Daviess County Detention Center on no bond.

He faces charges of murder and 1st degree burglary.

We'll update you both on air and online as more information becomes available.