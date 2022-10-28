McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school

Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat.
McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated.
According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday at the high school.
Supt. Burrough said that the situation was investigated, but that no evidence of a threat against the school was found.
