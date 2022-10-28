 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school

  • Updated
  • 0
McLean County High School

Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat.

McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated.

According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday at the high school.

Supt. Burrough said that the situation was investigated, but that no evidence of a threat against the school was found.

You can see Supt. Burrough's statement below.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you