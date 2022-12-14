MCPS students earn honors in Regional Deaf and Hard of Hearing spelling bee

Six Muhlenberg County Public School students ranging from 2nd-7th grade, traveled to Bowling Green to compete in the Regional Deaf and Hard of Hearing spelling bee.
The spelling bee is put on by the Kentucky School for the Deaf, and is open to deaf or hard of hearing students in grades 1st through 12th.
The following students were recently recognized at the MCPS Board meeting for their honors:
- 2nd grader Jordan Beadnell placed 1st in her division.
- 2nd grader Joseph Phelps placed 2nd in his division.
- 2nd grader Kendall Griffin was a participant in her division.
- 3rd grader Carter Griffin placed 3rd in his division.
- 5th grader Tanner Beadnell placed 2nd in his division.
- 7th grader Sophia McIntosh placed 3rd in her division.
There are 8 different regional competitions across the state, and those who place 1st & 2nd in each grade, advance to the state level.
The board also recognized one of the school district’s sign language interpreters, Ms. Edie Ryan, who has been appointed to serve on the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Congratulations!