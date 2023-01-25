Members of Henderson Co. High School football team under investigation for hazing incident

Authorities say two students could face charges in connection with a hazing incident in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Henderson Police Department tell us they were contacted by Henderson County High School leaders in regard to the incident on Friday.
According to HPD, school officials called Friday to alert police of an incident that happened before school. We're told two members of the high school's football team are being investigated in the hazing of one other student.
We reached out to the Henderson County Schools district about the incident, and they provided us with the following statement:
"We are aware of an incident with certain members of the Henderson County High School football team. The matter has been investigated in accordance with District policy. No further information will be released at this time."
Police tell us that details on the case have been sent to the Prosecutor's Office for potential charges.
We are continuing to look into the story, and will provide any updates as they become available.