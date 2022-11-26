Missing Providence, Kentucky teen found

Missing Providence, Kentucky teen Graham Collins Watson has been found.
16-year-old Graham Collins Watson left his home on Monday and didn't come back, according to his family.
The family said Graham called his friend on Tuesday and said he was somewhere in Owensboro and wanted to come home. He said he would call his friend back but never did.
Graham's family says in the weeks before he disappeared, he was going through a tough time and struggling with addiction. They say he was leaving soon for a treatment center because he was ready to get help.
In a Facebook post on Friday night, Watson's aunt said he had been found, and their family is grateful for the support, love, and shares.
She said they are continuing to get him the help he needs.