Mistrial declared in Hopkins County murder trial due to 'procedural error'

A mistrial has been declared in a murder case out of Hopkins County, Kentucky.
Court officials confirm a mistrial was declared Thursday in the case of Dennis Stone of Madisonville before jury selections were completed. Jury selection had been underway since Tuesday.
A statement from Commonwealth's Attorney Kathryn Senter says the mistrial was declared due to a "procedural error."
The full statement from Senter reads:
"Due to a procedural error, the Commonwealth and defense counsel made a joint motion for a mistrial, which was granted by the Court. This case is set for a pre-trial conference March 8, 2023 at 9 a.m. The defendant remains in custody under his original bond. Due to the case still pending I cannot make any further comment."
Stone had been accused of shooting and killing Nicole Merrell outside a gas station in Earlington back in 2020, while Merrell injuring her small child in the process. The child was taken to the hospital, and survived.
